QMC Completes Review of 2011 Assessment Work Program on Irgon Lithium MineÂ 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V:QMC) (FSE:3LQ) (OTC PINK:QMCQF) (“QMC” or "the Company"), has completed its review of the 2011 assessment work program conducted on the Irgon Lithium Mine property as reported to the Company by D. Fogwill, P.Geo. on behalf of 101162742 Saskatchewan Ltd. Based on this review, the Company has immediately initiated an exploration program comprised of stripping overburden to expose the Irgon Dike completely along the strike length. Subsequently, the Company will begin a program of channel sampling across the dike along the entire strike length of the dike designed to confirm and extend the zone of known spodumene (lithium) mineralization. Previous operators of the site, focused their exploration and development work solely on contained lithium (spodumene) mineralization. The current program will evaluate the Irgon Dike for contained lithium, cesium, beryllium and tantalum content in addition to other elements often associated with these deposits such as, niobium, tin, and rare-earth elements (REE).

A diamond drilling program is currently being planned for a 2018 Phase 2 exploration program, which is expected to confirm and potentially extend the zone of spodumene mineralization within the Irgon pegmatite as well as undertake a more targeted regional drilling designed to evaluate other pegmatites within the property identified as being prospective during the 2011 program. The mineralized zone as currently defined by the historic development within the Irgon Dike remains open in all directions.

The focus of the 2011 exploration program was designed to identify possible extensions to the Irgon dike and identify other mineralized lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes that are known to occur within the company’s Cat Lake Property which at that point consisted of 968 ha under the Cat 2, Eryikur 1, 5, 7 and 11 mineral claims.

A three-person field crew spent 39 days prospecting the claims. A total of 17.5 kilometres of traverse lines was intensely prospected. A total of 88 grab samples was obtained and analyzed for 26 elements (ICPMS) including lithium (Li), rubidium (Rb), tin (Sn), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and beryllium (Be).

Eight of the 2011 grab samples returned with lithium values greater than 2000 ppm. Sampling also indicated dikes with elevated rubidium (greater than 2000 ppm), beryllium (greater than 1000 ppm) and tantalum (to 280 ppm) which suggests that other dikes on the property will require additional evaluation. Samples breaching the upper detection level of the ICP-MS process utilized to acquire these elevated lithium, rubidium and beryllium results were not resubmitted for assay. All targets identified on the property will be re-evaluated.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company’s properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project, and the Carrot River Gold Property. Currently, all of the company’s properties are located in Manitoba.

