Seahawk Ventures Inc. Updates Its Shareholders on Current Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2017) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to update its shareholders on its current exploration activities in the Urban- Barry area of northwestern Quebec. The program is focused on its recently acquired three mining exploration properties, the German Shepherd, Mystery and Touchdown (Fecteau) properties.

An integrated exploration program consisting of prospecting, drone magnetic surveys and stripping has been initiated on the Touchdown and German Shepherd properties. Targets identified will be further evaluated by surface sampling and diamond drilling. Seahawk has already identified a gold showing on the Touchdown Property where a surface grab sample assayed 11.0 g/t Au. The current exploration program will further evaluate this showing and other areas on the property that have potential to host Au mineralization. Two linear magnetic features identified by the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Resources as having potential to host Au mineralization on the German Shepherd will be evaluated concurrent with the Touchdown program.

The Touchdown Property lies within a large land package currently being explored by Osisko Mining Inc. and the German Shepherd and Mystery Properties are contiguous to properties being explored by Osisko Mining Inc. and Metanor Resources Inc. At this time, Osisko Mining is delineating numerous Au zones on their Windfall Property west of the Touchdown Property with an 800,000 meter drill program. Metanor is planning to restart their Barry Pit operation east of the German Shepherd and Mystery Properties.

Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, is managing these exploration programs and has approved of the contents of this press release.

A map showing the properties can be viewed on the Company's website: www.seahawkventuresinc.com

