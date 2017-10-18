Baffinland Iron Mines concludes record-setting shipping season with 4.1 million tonnes of iron ore shipped over 75 days

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. (Baffinland) announced today the conclusion of its 2017 open-water shipping program. From August 2 to October 17, Baffinland shipped approximately 4.1 million tonnes of iron ore from its Milne Inlet Port to markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Fifty-six panamax vessels were deployed, carrying an average of 72,600 tonnes of iron ore each. The 4.1 million tonnes shipped over 75 days marks the largest shipping program by volume ever executed in the Canadian High Arctic.

"Our record-setting performance was achieved through the hard work and dedication of our employees," says Brian Penney, president and chief executive officer of Baffinland. "I also want to thank all of our partners involved in making this program a success, including our shipping partners, ice management experts, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the continued support of the North Baffin communities, in particular Pond Inlet, and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association."

World-leading health and safety control systems were deployed during the program and the company adhered to strict environmental standards and regulations. Baffinland also organized sophisticated environmental monitoring practices, combining scientific and traditional Inuit knowledge. No health and safety or environmental incidents occurred during the shipping program.

About Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation

Jointly owned by Nunavut Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. operates a high-grade iron ore mine located on Baffin Island, Nunavut. Our mine produces the highest grade of direct shipping iron ore in the world. Baffinland has applied for permits to increase annual shipments to 12 million tonnes. Baffinland is committed to operating the Mary River Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that benefits all stakeholders.

