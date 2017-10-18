Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Baffinland Iron Mines concludes record-setting shipping season with 4.1 million tonnes of iron ore shipped over 75 days

16:15 Uhr  |  CNW

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. (Baffinland) announced today the conclusion of its 2017 open-water shipping program. From August 2 to October 17, Baffinland shipped approximately 4.1 million tonnes of iron ore from its Milne Inlet Port to markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Fifty-six panamax vessels were deployed, carrying an average of 72,600 tonnes of iron ore each. The 4.1 million tonnes shipped over 75 days marks the largest shipping program by volume ever executed in the Canadian High Arctic.

"Our record-setting performance was achieved through the hard work and dedication of our employees," says Brian Penney, president and chief executive officer of Baffinland. "I also want to thank all of our partners involved in making this program a success, including our shipping partners, ice management experts, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the continued support of the North Baffin communities, in particular Pond Inlet, and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association."

World-leading health and safety control systems were deployed during the program and the company adhered to strict environmental standards and regulations. Baffinland also organized sophisticated environmental monitoring practices, combining scientific and traditional Inuit knowledge. No health and safety or environmental incidents occurred during the shipping program.

About Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation

Jointly owned by Nunavut Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. operates a high-grade iron ore mine located on Baffin Island, Nunavut. Our mine produces the highest grade of direct shipping iron ore in the world. Baffinland has applied for permits to increase annual shipments to 12 million tonnes. Baffinland is committed to operating the Mary River Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that benefits all stakeholders.

SOURCE Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.



Contact
Media inquiries can be directed to: Jason Leite, Communications Specialist, Phone: (416) 364-8820 ext. 5032, Cell: (416) 529-2624
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap