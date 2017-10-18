Pierre Lepine Appointed as New Chairman of Dynacor

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)(OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announces the appointment of Pierre Lépine as its new Chairman of the Board.

Pierre Lépine joined the Board of Directors in 2014 and has served as a member of Dynacor's Audit Committee from the start. He has worked in the private sector since 1989 and has a very extensive and successful international career in the financial world in particular in mergers and acquisitions. The company's directors and its senior management is greatly looking forward to working with Pierre Lépine and specifically developing new strategies for growth.

Mr. Lépine is President and co-founder of Groupe ABP, one of Canada's leaders in the event industry. He also actively engages with a number of Canadian companies as an advisor in financing, mergers and acquisitions. From 2006 to 2008, he was Manager Private Placement at la Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec. As the Vice-President Corporate Development at GL&V Inc. (1998-2005) he coordinated and led several international multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions and was very proactive in investor relations. M. Lépine started his career at Price Waterhouse where he spent 7 years from 1989 to 1996 before joining an investment bank in Montreal.

Pierre Lépine is the Chair of the Audit Committee and a board member of TomaGold Corp., the Chairman of the Board of the Collège St-Jean-Vianney and a member of several executive committees of Canadian not-for-profit organisations. He is a CPA, CA, and a member of l'ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Mr. Jean Depatie has resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a Director of Dynacor Gold Mines. Jean Martineau, the President and CEO, and the Board of Directors wish to thank Jean Depatie for his significant contributions to the guidance of the Company in 2016 and 2017. His steady hand drawing from more than 45 years of national and international experience has been invaluable both for the Board and for the development of the Company during his tenure. We wish him the best in his future activities and trust that they will be very successful.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

