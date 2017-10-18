Pure Gold Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$18.3 Million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) -

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of its previously announced bought-deal financing to aggregate gross proceeds of C$18,300,810 (the "Upsized Offering") upon the issuance of an aggregate of 29,965,000 common shares of the Company.

The Upsized Offering will consist of three tranches. The first tranche ("Tranche One") will consist of 8,690,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Super FT Shares") and will be issued at a price of C$0.725 per Super FT Share (the "Super FT Share Issue Price"). The second tranche ("Tranche Two") will consist of 7,813,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("FT Shares") and will be issued at a price of C$0.64 per FT Share (the "FT Share Issue Price"). The third tranche ("Tranche Three") will consist of 13,462,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and will be issued at a price of C$0.52 per Common Share (the "Common Share Issue Price").

The Underwriters shall also have the option (the "Underwriters' Option") to purchase from Pure Gold from Tranche One up to an additional 2,172,500 Super FT Shares at the Super FT Share Issue Price, from Tranche Two up to an additional 1,953,250 FT Shares at the FT Share Issue Price and from Tranche Three up to an additional 3,365,500 Common Shares at the Common Share Issue Price. The Upsized Offering will take place by way of a private placement to qualified investors in such provinces of Canada as the Underwriters may designate, and otherwise in those jurisdictions where the Upsized Offering can lawfully be made. The securities to be issued under the Upsized Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from closing.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Super FT Shares will be used by the Company for exploration financing in the Province of Ontario that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" ("CEE") and "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as "eligible Ontario exploration expenditures" within the meaning of the Taxation Act, 2007 (Ontario). The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company for exploration financing that will qualify as CEE only. The net proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Shares will be used by the Company for exploration and development of the Company's Madsen gold project, as well as for general working capital purposes.

It is expected that the closing of the Upsized Offering will occur on or about November 1, 2017 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In consideration for their services, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Upsized Offering, including any proceeds realized on exercise of the Underwriters' Option.

