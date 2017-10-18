Liberty Star Announces Death of Board Member Dr. John Guilbert

TUCSON, AZ--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCBB: LBSR) (OTC PINK: LBSR) announces with great sadness that Dr. John Guilbert, a respected and valued member of the Liberty Star board of directors, passed away around noon on October 17th at the Oro Valley Hospital near his home.

"I've known and respected John for many decades," says James A. Briscoe, Liberty Star CEO/Chief Geologist. "Our adult relationship went from teacher/student to business partners to lifelong colleagues and true friends. I will miss him terribly."

"John and I first crossed paths at the Little Outfit Ranch School & Camp, nestled in the Canelo Hills, near Patagonia, Arizona when I had just turned seven and John was a camp counselor age 16. It was there in Arizona mining country that John first fell in love with geology. It was to be many years in the then future before we put dates together, but it was true, this early meeting. We connected again when he brought his ore finding class to Silverbell where I was the resident geologist and he was a new geology professor at the University of Arizona. This means our acquaintanceship, friendship and business partnership spanned, until yesterday at noon, 70 years."

Dr. Guilbert was a world-famous exploration geologist, receiving mining's two most prestigious gold medals, the R. A. F. Penrose Medal (1998) and the D. C. Jackling Award (2001). He, along with Dr. J. David Lowell was the co-author of the Porphyry Copper Model and author of the 900-page book, The Geology of Ore Deposits.

Notes Mr. Briscoe: "His friends and acquaintances around the world number into the thousands. He was an executive member of several of our companies over the years, and he was a Liberty Star board member since its inception in 2003."

"James A. Briscoe" James A. Briscoe, Professional Geologist, AZ CA

CEO/Chief Geologist

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

