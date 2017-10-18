Westmoreland to Release Third Quarter 2017 Results on October 31

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmoreland Coal Company (Nasdaq:WLB) will issue a press release reporting financial results for the 2017 third quarter before the market opens on October 31, 2017. Kevin Paprzycki, Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Kohn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Management invites you to listen to the webcast and to view the slide presentation at www.westmoreland.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll Free in the U.S: 1-844-WCC-COAL (844-922-2625) International: 1-201-689-8584 Webcast: www.westmoreland.com/investors/investor-webcasts

A replay of the call and webcast will be available until November 14, 2017 at:

Replay: 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331 Replay ID: 20454 Webcast: www.westmoreland.com/investors/investor-webcasts

About Westmoreland Coal Company

Westmoreland Coal Company is the oldest independent coal company in the United States. Westmoreland’s coal operations include surface coal mines in the United States and Canada, underground coal mines in Ohio and New Mexico, a char production facility, and a 50% interest in an activated carbon plant. Westmoreland also owns the general partner of and a majority interest in Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, a publicly-traded coal master limited partnership (NYSE:WMLP). For more information, visit www.westmoreland.com.

For further information please contact

Gary Kohn

Chief Financial Officer

1-720-354-4467

gkohn@westmoreland.com