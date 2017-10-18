Orosur Mining Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting & Colombia Drilling Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI), is pleased to announce the arrival of the second diamond drill rig at its wholly-owned, high-grade Anzá gold project located in the Mid Cauca Gold Belt in Colombia. Additionally, copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM’) have been sent to shareholders and a copy is also available from the Company’s website.

The AGM will be held on November 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Colombia time) at the Offices of Alianza WJE,Cll 11C # 31-57 El Poblado, Medellin, Colombia.

On October 16, 2017, Logan Drilling delivered the second and final planned diamond drill rig to the Anzá project, which commenced drilling this morning. Rig #1, which arrived on October 12, 2017, has drilled a total of 83m to date.

Preliminary geological reconnaissance of the core indicates geological features similar to previous drilling and is considered a promising host rock. This tends to coincide with historical drilling in the sector which yielded high gold grade intersections. Core sampling will be done as soon as the drill hole is finalised and logged.

Ten drilling platforms completed with access roads have been carefully constructed to minimize environmental impact and are ready to be drilled in sequence over the coming months. The Company plans to drill approximately 35m per day per rig and aims to have 4 holes drilled and ready for analysis by the end of October 2017.

The Company also wishes to notify a correction to its announcement dated October 16, 2017. Drill hole EMRC17-028 of the Muro deposit in the Santa Teresa – Polvorin area was mistakenly shown to have a grade of 5.8 g/t Au over 7.0m, however should have shown a grade of 0.7 g/t Au over 7.0m.

Qualified Person

The technical information related to the current assets of Orosur Mining in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by independent Mining engineer Miguel Fuentealba, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates the only producing gold mine in Uruguay (San Gregorio), and has assembled an exploration portfolio of high quality assets in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia.

Forward Looking Statements

