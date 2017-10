Goldcorp Completes Sale of its 21% Minority Interest in the San Nicolas Copper-Zinc Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp") today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project, located in Zacatecas, Mexico to Teck Resources Ltd. for cash consideration of $50 million. The closing follows receipt of Mexican anti-trust approval and the satisfaction of closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature.

