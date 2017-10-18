Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) Renounceable Rights Issue - Dispatch of Prospectus

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Havilah Resources Ltd. (ASX:HAV) (Havilah or Company) advises that the New Prospectus (dated 16 October 2017) and the Entitlement and Acceptance Forms for renounceable right issue (Rights Issue) were dispatched to eligible Shareholders today.Highlights- 1 for 7 renounceable pro rata Rights Issue at an issue price of $0.20 per New Share.- One free New Option for every two New Shares issued with an exercise price of $0.40 expiring on 30 November 2019.- Shareholders can apply for Additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement.- Issue to raise up to $5.4 million before costs, fully subscribed.- All directors of Havilah intend to participate in the Rights Issue.- Funds will be used to advance the Company's copper-gold assets towards production.Details of the Rights Issue: Havilah announced on 5 October 2017 a pro rata one (1) for seven (7) renounceable Rights Issue for shareholders registered as at 7:00 pm (CDT) on the record date of 10 October 2017 (Eligible Shareholders). Each Eligible Shareholder will be entitled to subscribe for one (1) New Share in Havilah at $0.20 for every seven (7) shares registered in their name on the record date of 10 October 2017 (Entitlement). For each two (2) New Shares issued under the Offer, one (1) attaching free New Option to acquire one (1) ordinary share at $0.40 on or before 30 November 2019 will also be issued.Eligible Shareholders who accept their Entitlement in full will have the opportunity to apply for additional New Shares at a price of $0.20 each (Additional New Shares) under a top up offer (Top Up Offer). For each two (2) Additional New Shares issued, one (1) attaching free New Option to acquire one (1) ordinary share at $0.40 on or before 30 November 2019 will also be issued.For further details about the Rights Issue please refer to the New Prospectus released to the ASX and lodged with ASIC on 16 October 2017.From 16 October 2017, the New Prospectus, with full details of the Rights Issue, will be available to download from both the ASX website (at www.asx.com.au) and the Company's website (at www.havilah-resources.com.au), and has now been mailed to Eligible Shareholders with an Entitlement and Acceptance Form.The indicative timetable for the Rights Issue is as followsActivity: Announcement of renounceable Rights Issue & lodging of previous Appendix 3B with ASXDate: 5 October 2017Activity: Previous notice sent to Shareholders containing information required by Appendix 3BDate: 6 October 2017Activity: Shares commenced trading ex-RightsDate: 9 October 2017Activity: Rights started tradingDate: 9 October 2017Activity: Record Date for Offer participationDate: 10 October 2017Activity: Rights Issue Prospectus lodged with ASIC and ASXDate: 16 October 2017Activity: Lodging of Appendix 3B with ASXDate: 16 October 2017Activity: Notice sent to Shareholders containing information required by Appendix 3BDate: 16 October 2017Activity: Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched to Eligible Shareholders and Opening Date of the OfferDate: 18 October 2017Activity: Rights trading endsDate: 24 October 2017Activity: Deferred settlement trading commencesDate: 25 October 2017Activity: Closing Date of Rights Issue and Top Up Offer (5.00 pm CDT)Date: 31 October 2017Activity: ASX advised of any ShortfallDate: 3 November 2017Activity: Proposed date for the issue of New Shares and New OptionsDate: 7 November 2017Activity: Deferred settlement trading endsDate: 7 November 2017Activity: Normal trading of New Shares expected to commenceDate: 8 November 2017Activity: Holding statements dispatchedDate: 9 November 2017The timetable is indicative only and the Company reserves the right to vary it at any time without prior notice subject to the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).





Havilah Resources Ltd. (ASX:HAV) is a debt free South Australian gold producer having recently financed and developed its first gold mine at Portia in north-eastern South Australia. It plans to follow on with three copper-gold-cobalt mining developments at North Portia, Kalkaroo and Mutooroo, which are underpinned by a JORC resources mineral inventory of over 1.4 million tonnes of copper, 3.6 million ounces of gold, and 18,000 tonnes of cobalt.





Dr Chris Giles Managing Director Havilah Resources Ltd. T: +61-8-8155-4500 E: info@havilah-resources.com.au WWW: www.havilah-resources.com.au