EastCoal Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2017 / EastCoal Inc. (TSX-V: ECX.H) (the "Company") announces that it expects the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to take place no later than Friday, October 27, 2017.

The terms of the non-brokered private placement and the use of funds announced on September 19, 2017 remain unchanged.

The private placement is subject to the necessary regulatory approval including acceptance of the financing by the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT DETAILS

Damien Forer Tel: 1 (604) 973 0079

Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.