Manganese X Energy Corp Has Made a Formal Application to be Listed on the OTCQB Venture Market

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") has made a formal application to be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market.

This will allow Manganese X Energy Corp. the benefits of being publicly traded in the US as well as to inform and engage US investors.

Manganese X Energy Corp. continues on an aggressive path in pursuit of obtaining new business opportunities and joint ventures.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

