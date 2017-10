Loan Transaction with CE Mining II Rambler Limited

London, England (FSCwire) - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company) announces that Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited (RMMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has today entered into a loan agreement with CE Mining II Rambler Limited (CEII) pursuant to which CEII has made an unsecured loan in the amount of US$1,000,000 to RMMC (the Loan). The obligations of RMMC under the Loan are guaranteed by the Company.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

