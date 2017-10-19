Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Randgold Resources Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

09:30 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) -  

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 19 October 2017

TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17 October 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18 October 2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.37%

9.99%

17.36%

94,073,286

Position of previous notification

(if applicable)

7.24%

10.10%

17.34%
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B01C3S32

6,936,970

7.37%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,936,970

7.37%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

280,962

0.29%

American Depository

Receipt

9,050,916

9.62%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

9,331,878

9.91%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

69,777

0.07%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

69,777

0.07%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

2.00%

9.02%

11.02%

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock International Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Cayco Limited

BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
                                                       

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

18 October, 2017

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com


To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/rangold10192017.pdf

Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap