Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

10:24 Uhr  |  Marketwired

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd.
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 19 October 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Randgold Resources Ltd. 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer  X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights   
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights   
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17 October 2017 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18 October 2017 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
    % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		   % of voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		   Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)		   Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached   7.37%   9.99%   17.36%   94,073,286
Position of previous notification
(if applicable)		   7.24%   10.10%   17.34%    
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		   Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		   Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01C3S32       6,936,970       7.37%
                 
                 
SUBTOTAL 8. A   6,936,970   7.37%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datex		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised / converted.		   % of voting rights
Securities Lending           280,962   0.29%
American Depository
Receipt		           9,050,916   9.62%
                 
        SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   9,331,878   9.91%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
datex		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		   Physical or cash
settlement xii		   Number of voting rights   % of voting rights
CFD           Cash   69,777   0.07%
                     
                     
        SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   69,777   0.07%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii    
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		     X
Namexv   % of voting
rights if it equals
or is higher than
the notifiable
threshold		   % of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		   Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   2.00%   9.02%   11.02%
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
Trident Merger, LLC            
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock International Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.            
BlackRock Advisors, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC            
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP            
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC            
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            
BlackRock Cayco Limited            
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited            
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK            
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.            
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited            
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.            
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder    
The number and % of voting rights held    
The date until which the voting rights will be held    
11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 18 October, 2017

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
 Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288		   Financial Director
 Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		   Investor & Media Relations
 Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com


Contact

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


