Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)
Randgold Resources Ltd.
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Jersey, Channel Islands, 19 October 2017
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Randgold Resources Ltd.
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|17 October 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|18 October 2017
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|7.37%
|9.99%
|17.36%
|94,073,286
|Position of previous notification
(if applicable)
|7.24%
|10.10%
|17.34%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B01C3S32
|6,936,970
|7.37%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|6,936,970
|7.37%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised / converted.
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|280,962
|0.29%
|American Depository
Receipt
|9,050,916
|9.62%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|9,331,878
|9.91%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|69,777
|0.07%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|69,777
|0.07%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting
rights if it equals
or is higher than
the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|2.00%
|9.02%
|11.02%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Cayco Limited
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|18 October, 2017
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
|Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288
|Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338
|Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com
