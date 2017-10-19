Doubleview verifies Soil and Rock Gold, Copper and Cobalt Anomalies at the Hat Gold Copper Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V:DBV) (OTC:DBLVF) is pleased to announce the compilation and verification of recent and historic soil samples from Doubleview’s 100% owned Hat Gold-Copper Project, particularly West Gossan and Hoey Gold prospects, located in the Sheslay Valley area of northwestern British Columbia. West Gossan and Hoey high gold and copper rock and soil anomalies are located 1.4 km southwest and 1 km south, respectively, of the Lisle copper-gold rich porphyry deposit. Anomalies extend over an area of 550 by 850 meters at the Hoey gold area and 1,400 by 700 meters at the West Gossan area. Also at the Hoey gold area, some rock samples reported results as high as 8.11 g/t gold, 7% copper and 0.5% cobalt. The West Gossan soil anomaly returned one gold sample of 55.2 g/t with 0.2% copper.
|
Historic data assay certificates were examined and reports are publicly available from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, ARIS report files.
A total 987 soil and 181 rock samples of the West Gossan and Hoey Gold are plotted.
The following tables demonstrate selected samples of West Gossan/Gossan Creek and Hoey Gold areas.
|Selected Hoey Gold Prospect Rock and Soil Samples
|Sample
|Type
|Au (gr/t)
|Au (ppb)
|Cu (%)
|Cu
(ppm)
|Co
(ppm)
|Year
|HY-4871
|CHIP
|2
|2,020
|2.2
|22,041
|149
|1995
|HY-4872
|CHIP
|7.1
|7,130
|0.44
|4,380
|74
|1995
|HY-4874
|CHIP
|4.4
|4,360
|0.41
|4,089
|79
|1995
|HY-4875
|CHIP
|2.4
|2,370
|0.8
|8,036
|109
|1995
|HY-4876
|CHIP
|2.1
|2,050
|0.55
|5,529
|170
|1995
|HY-4877
|CHIP
|4.3
|4,340
|0.77
|7,688
|151
|1995
|HY-4878
|CHIP
|3.6
|3,580
|0.36
|3,638
|391
|1995
|HY-4879
|CHIP
|8.1
|8,110
|0.36
|3,559
|55
|1995
|HY-4880
|CHIP
|3
|3,030
|0.34
|3,409
|410
|1995
|HY-4881
|CHIP
|2.8
|2,830
|1.05
|10,490
|147
|1995
|HY-4887
|CHIP
|1.3
|1,270
|3.97
|39,676
|435
|1995
|HY-4889
|CHIP
|2.2
|2,190
|0.63
|6,265
|284
|1995
|HY-4891
|CHIP
|3
|3,020
|0.69
|6,910
|607
|1995
|HY-4893
|CHIP
|-
|28
|2.35
|23,530
|524
|1995
|HY-9001
|Rock
|2.7
|2,706
|0.06
|641
|-
|1991
|HY-9002
|Rock
|2.2
|2,239
|7.05
|70,500
|-
|1991
|HY-A-25
|Rock
|5.1
|5,100
|0.33
|3,257
|5355
|1985
|HY-A-9
|Rock
|2.3
|2,300
|1.15
|11,546
|33
|1985
|HY-HR-10
|Rock
|1.2
|1,180
|4.83
|48,324
|278
|1986
|HY-HR-11
|Rock
|2
|1,960
|1.23
|12,281
|68
|1986
|HY-HR-12
|Rock
|0.1
|85
|1.7
|16,981
|171
|1986
|HY-HR-14
|Rock
|0.3
|315
|1.03
|10,328
|43
|1986
|HY-HR-3
|Rock
|5.6
|5,568
|0.4
|3,959
|49
|1986
|HY-25+00E-22+00N
|Soil
|4
|4,000
|0.06
|587
|-
|1988
|HY-27+25E-20+00N
|Soil
|0.8
|790
|0.06
|501
|-
|1988
|HY-9007
|Rock
|0.06
|62
|0.81
|8,070
|-
|1991
|Selected West Gossan and Gossan Creek Rock and Soil Samples
|Sample
|Type
|Au (gr/t)
|Au (ppb)
|Cu (%)
|Cu (ppm)
|Co (ppm)
|Year
|WG-9006
|Rock
|1.34
|1337
|0.02
|242
|-
|1991
|WG-86-R-13
|Rock
|0.01
|14
|0.18
|1,771
|16
|1986
|WG-86-R-3
|Rock
|0.02
|19
|0.17
|1,659
|91
|1986
|WG-B-14
|Rock
|0.31
|305
|0.16
|1,553
|75
|1985
|WG-86-R-15
|Rock
|0.01
|13
|0.1
|1,008
|28
|1986
|WG-86-R-4
|Rock
|0.65
|650
|0.71
|7,067
|67
|1986
|WG-B-4
|Rock
|0.35
|350
|0.06
|587
|481
|1985
|WG-B-12
|Rock
|0.17
|165
|0.24
|2,435
|25
|1985
|WG-B-21
|Rock
|0.45
|445
|0.1
|1,021
|161
|1985
|WG-B-32
|Rock
|0.03
|29
|0.14
|1,366
|59
|1985
|WG-E-2
|Rock
|0.36
|360
|0.27
|2,694
|27
|1985
|WG-B-13
|Rock
|0.21
|210
|0.26
|2,594
|93
|1985
|WG-1+90S-15+20W
|Soil
|55.2
|55,261
|0.38
|3,801
|-
|2008
|WG-1190E-1335N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.13
|1,250
|-
|1979
|WG-1190E-1345N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.15
|1,450
|-
|1979
|WG-1200E-1335N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.24
|2,400
|-
|1979
|WG-1210E-1355N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.5
|5,000
|-
|1979
|WG-1215E-1355N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.25
|2,450
|-
|1979
|WG-1195E-1345N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.17
|1,650
|-
|1978
|WG-1195E-1395N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.16
|1,550
|-
|1978
|WG-1+00S-17+00W
|Soil
|-
|50
|0.12
|1,166
|57
|2008
|WG-1+50S-16+50W
|Soil
|-
|180
|0.23
|2,309
|82
|2008
|WG-2+00S-16+50W
|Soil
|-
|31
|0.13
|1,326
|57
|2006
|WG-3+00S-16+50W
|Soil
|-
|17
|0.13
|1,273
|51
|2006
|WG-3+00S-15+00W
|Soil
|-
|12
|0.12
|1,179
|129
|2006
|WG-1215E-1355N
|Soil
|-
|-
|0.18
|1,800
|-
|1978
|WG-6+00S-17+00W
|Soil
|-
|93
|0.18
|1,795
|160
|2005
|WG-7+00S-7+50W
|Soil
|-
|31
|0.14
|1,397
|142
|1995
|WG-5+00S-7+50W
|Soil
|-
|54
|0.11
|1,137
|37
|1995
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8574901-4dcc-46a0-b1ea-4789c9150205
Please visit the following URL to view more maps and 3D images of the sample locations.
http://www.doubleview.ca/projects/hat-gold-rich-copper-porphyry/hoeygold/
Data from government assessment files on Hoey Gold and West Gossan/Gossan Creek indicate a broad zone of elevated copper and gold values in soil on these showings. It is postulated that the mineralization at West Gossan, Gossan Creek and Hoey Gold targets may be genetically related to the same mineralizing events that introduced copper and gold to the porphyry style mineralization on the Lisle Gold rich Copper Deposit. This premise will be investigated in future exploration work in the area.
Doubleview has not carried out a complete QAQC on the historical assay results. The historical sampling, which are publicly available from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines ARIS report files, have yet to be verified by Doubleview due to historical nature of a portion of the assays. Nevertheless, Doubleview views these as priority exploration targets on its Hat Property.
Mr. John Buckle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Historic sampling was verified by more recent sampling under the supervision of a Professional Geologist, Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo.
