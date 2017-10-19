Doubleview verifies Soil and Rock Gold, Copper and Cobalt Anomalies at the Hat Gold Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V:DBV) (OTC:DBLVF) is pleased to announce the compilation and verification of recent and historic soil samples from Doubleview’s 100% owned Hat Gold-Copper Project, particularly West Gossan and Hoey Gold prospects, located in the Sheslay Valley area of northwestern British Columbia. West Gossan and Hoey high gold and copper rock and soil anomalies are located 1.4 km southwest and 1 km south, respectively, of the Lisle copper-gold rich porphyry deposit. Anomalies extend over an area of 550 by 850 meters at the Hoey gold area and 1,400 by 700 meters at the West Gossan area. Also at the Hoey gold area, some rock samples reported results as high as 8.11 g/t gold, 7% copper and 0.5% cobalt. The West Gossan soil anomaly returned one gold sample of 55.2 g/t with 0.2% copper.



The 3D view of the property shows the sample locations, Hoey Gold and West Gossan in relation to the Lisle deposit.





Historic data assay certificates were examined and reports are publicly available from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, ARIS report files.

A total 987 soil and 181 rock samples of the West Gossan and Hoey Gold are plotted.

The following tables demonstrate selected samples of West Gossan/Gossan Creek and Hoey Gold areas.

Selected Hoey Gold Prospect Rock and Soil Samples Sample Type Au (gr/t) Au (ppb) Cu (%) Cu

(ppm) Co

(ppm) Year HY-4871 CHIP 2 2,020 2.2 22,041 149 1995 HY-4872 CHIP 7.1 7,130 0.44 4,380 74 1995 HY-4874 CHIP 4.4 4,360 0.41 4,089 79 1995 HY-4875 CHIP 2.4 2,370 0.8 8,036 109 1995 HY-4876 CHIP 2.1 2,050 0.55 5,529 170 1995 HY-4877 CHIP 4.3 4,340 0.77 7,688 151 1995 HY-4878 CHIP 3.6 3,580 0.36 3,638 391 1995 HY-4879 CHIP 8.1 8,110 0.36 3,559 55 1995 HY-4880 CHIP 3 3,030 0.34 3,409 410 1995 HY-4881 CHIP 2.8 2,830 1.05 10,490 147 1995 HY-4887 CHIP 1.3 1,270 3.97 39,676 435 1995 HY-4889 CHIP 2.2 2,190 0.63 6,265 284 1995 HY-4891 CHIP 3 3,020 0.69 6,910 607 1995 HY-4893 CHIP - 28 2.35 23,530 524 1995 HY-9001 Rock 2.7 2,706 0.06 641 - 1991 HY-9002 Rock 2.2 2,239 7.05 70,500 - 1991 HY-A-25 Rock 5.1 5,100 0.33 3,257 5355 1985 HY-A-9 Rock 2.3 2,300 1.15 11,546 33 1985 HY-HR-10 Rock 1.2 1,180 4.83 48,324 278 1986 HY-HR-11 Rock 2 1,960 1.23 12,281 68 1986 HY-HR-12 Rock 0.1 85 1.7 16,981 171 1986 HY-HR-14 Rock 0.3 315 1.03 10,328 43 1986 HY-HR-3 Rock 5.6 5,568 0.4 3,959 49 1986 HY-25+00E-22+00N Soil 4 4,000 0.06 587 - 1988 HY-27+25E-20+00N Soil 0.8 790 0.06 501 - 1988 HY-9007 Rock 0.06 62 0.81 8,070 - 1991





Selected West Gossan and Gossan Creek Rock and Soil Samples Sample Type Au (gr/t) Au (ppb) Cu (%) Cu (ppm) Co (ppm) Year WG-9006 Rock 1.34 1337 0.02 242 - 1991 WG-86-R-13 Rock 0.01 14 0.18 1,771 16 1986 WG-86-R-3 Rock 0.02 19 0.17 1,659 91 1986 WG-B-14 Rock 0.31 305 0.16 1,553 75 1985 WG-86-R-15 Rock 0.01 13 0.1 1,008 28 1986 WG-86-R-4 Rock 0.65 650 0.71 7,067 67 1986 WG-B-4 Rock 0.35 350 0.06 587 481 1985 WG-B-12 Rock 0.17 165 0.24 2,435 25 1985 WG-B-21 Rock 0.45 445 0.1 1,021 161 1985 WG-B-32 Rock 0.03 29 0.14 1,366 59 1985 WG-E-2 Rock 0.36 360 0.27 2,694 27 1985 WG-B-13 Rock 0.21 210 0.26 2,594 93 1985 WG-1+90S-15+20W Soil 55.2 55,261 0.38 3,801 - 2008 WG-1190E-1335N Soil - - 0.13 1,250 - 1979 WG-1190E-1345N Soil - - 0.15 1,450 - 1979 WG-1200E-1335N Soil - - 0.24 2,400 - 1979 WG-1210E-1355N Soil - - 0.5 5,000 - 1979 WG-1215E-1355N Soil - - 0.25 2,450 - 1979 WG-1195E-1345N Soil - - 0.17 1,650 - 1978 WG-1195E-1395N Soil - - 0.16 1,550 - 1978 WG-1+00S-17+00W Soil - 50 0.12 1,166 57 2008 WG-1+50S-16+50W Soil - 180 0.23 2,309 82 2008 WG-2+00S-16+50W Soil - 31 0.13 1,326 57 2006 WG-3+00S-16+50W Soil - 17 0.13 1,273 51 2006 WG-3+00S-15+00W Soil - 12 0.12 1,179 129 2006 WG-1215E-1355N Soil - - 0.18 1,800 - 1978 WG-6+00S-17+00W Soil - 93 0.18 1,795 160 2005 WG-7+00S-7+50W Soil - 31 0.14 1,397 142 1995 WG-5+00S-7+50W Soil - 54 0.11 1,137 37 1995

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8574901-4dcc-46a0-b1ea-4789c9150205

Please visit the following URL to view more maps and 3D images of the sample locations.

http://www.doubleview.ca/projects/hat-gold-rich-copper-porphyry/hoeygold/

Data from government assessment files on Hoey Gold and West Gossan/Gossan Creek indicate a broad zone of elevated copper and gold values in soil on these showings. It is postulated that the mineralization at West Gossan, Gossan Creek and Hoey Gold targets may be genetically related to the same mineralizing events that introduced copper and gold to the porphyry style mineralization on the Lisle Gold rich Copper Deposit. This premise will be investigated in future exploration work in the area.

Doubleview has not carried out a complete QAQC on the historical assay results. The historical sampling, which are publicly available from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines ARIS report files, have yet to be verified by Doubleview due to historical nature of a portion of the assays. Nevertheless, Doubleview views these as priority exploration targets on its Hat Property.

Mr. John Buckle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Historic sampling was verified by more recent sampling under the supervision of a Professional Geologist, Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX-V:DBV), (OTC:DBLVF), (GER:A1W038), (Frankfurt:1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.