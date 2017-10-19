Technical Reports on Metals & Minerals Equities -- Arch Coal, BHP Billiton, Adient, and Harsco

NEW YORK, October 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On Wednesday, October 19, 2017, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 6,624.22, up 0.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.70% higher, to finish at 23,157.60; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,561.26, slightly advancing 0.07%. US markets saw five out of nine sectors finishing the day in green, two in red, and two in neutral territory. This Thursday, DailyStockTracker.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Industrial Metals & Minerals equities: Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE: ARCH), BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE: BHP), Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), and Harsco Corp. (NYSE: HSC).

Arch Coal

St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Arch Coal Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.05% higher at $72.91 with a total trading volume of 329,388 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.35% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.27%. Additionally, shares of Arch Coal, which produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.37.

BHP Billiton

On Wednesday, shares in Melbourne, Australia headquartered BHP Billiton Ltd. recorded a trading volume of 5.23 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.42 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.17% lower at $41.50. The Company's shares have advanced 20.32% over the last twelve months and 15.99% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 7.52%. Moreover, shares of BHP Billiton, which discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have an RSI of 50.10.



Adient

Dublin, Ireland-based Adient PLC's shares closed the day 0.34% higher at $85.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 454,813 shares. The Company's shares have gained 21.03% over the previous three months, 73.57% over the last twelve months, and 45.82% since the start of the year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.50% and 23.48%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Adient, which designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles, have an RSI of 72.36.

Harsco

Shares in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania headquartered Harsco Corp. finished 1.65% higher at $21.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 337,574 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 33.54% in the previous three months, 117.17% over the last twelve months, and 58.09% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.00% and 40.28%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Harsco, which provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide, have an RSI of 68.21.

