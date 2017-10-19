Silver Range Defines Drill Target at Hard Cash

TSX-V: SNG

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on exploration results from its Hard Cash Property in Nunavut.

Ground total magnetic field (TMF) and horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM) surveys conducted at Hard Cash during July 2017 have defined a compelling drill target along the length of the 1.1 kilometre-long Swamp Trend. This trend is defined by 96 samples, 16 of which have returned analyses greater than 30 g/t Au (peak value 174 g/t Au) and 40 of which have returned analyses greater than 5 g/t Au. High silver values up to 1192 g/t Ag occur with gold and 16 samples along the trend have returned greater than 200 g/t Ag. (Silver Range Press Release October 11, 2016) The geophysical surveys mapped a magnetic break and parallel conductive zone bracketing the Swamp Trend to the southeast and northwest along its length. The geophysical survey results suggest a clear proximal source for the float samples and a southwest extension of high-grade bedrock mineralization at the north end of the trend. Maps summarizing the results of the geophysical surveys relative to the gold mineralization are available at www.silverrangeresources.com.

In August, a shallow drilling program employing a man-portable drill was abandoned due to repeated equipment failure. None of the attempted holes were completed to depth. Drill testing will be attempted with conventional equipment in a forthcoming program.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

