AbraPlata reports latest drill results for the Fantasma Mineralized Zone at the Diablillos Project in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA)(OTCQB:ABBRF)(Frankfurt:1AH) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of the latest drill results from the Fantasma Mineralized Zone on its Diablillos property in northwestern Argentina.



Plan view showing the Fantasma drilling to date



Cross section looking west indicating lithology and silver values





Hole DDH-17-152, which was collared 130m WSW of hole DDH-17-128 (the first hole of the current campaign and subject of news release dated August 1, 2017), intersected 89.6g/t Ag over 9m (from 109m – 118m down the hole), including 227.0g/t Ag over 2m (from 112m – 114m). Drilling to date at Fantasma has indicated mineralization and alteration over a 400m zone oriented along a WNW trend. A high grade core (~100-150g/t Ag) manifests itself in the SE half of this zone (Figure 1) and appears to have a strike of some 200m (Figure 1) and a width of about 30m (Figure 2). This high grade core is open to the ESE towards the Oculto deposit some 600m to the E of the Fantasma Zone, and the higher grade core seems to plunge down below lower grade mineralization (30-60 g/t Ag) towards the WNW.

“These results have been sent to RPA Inc of Toronto for inclusion in the PEA which is currently underway,” commented AbraPlata’s Executive Chairman, Hernan Zaballa. “Moreover, we plan to continue to drill-off mineralization towards the ESE at Fantasma, before moving the rig to the other satellite deposits on the property”.

Sampling Procedures & Quality Control Protocols

AbraPlata applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company’s geologists in accordance with industry practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to measure sample representivity. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the SGS offices in Salta who then dispatch the samples to the SGS preparation facility in San Juan. From there, the prepared samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Lima, Peru where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

An independent party has been appointed to review and report on the QA/QC program at the project.

Qualified Person

Willem Fuchter, PhD PGeo, President & CEO of AbraPlata Resource Corp. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AbraPlata

Abraplata is a junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder returns by unlocking mineral value in Argentina. The Company's experienced management team has assembled an outstanding portfolio of gold, silver and copper exploration assets, and is focused on advancing its flagship Diablillos property, with an indicated resource of 81.3m oz Ag and 755k oz Au, through the various stages of feasibility. In addition, AbraPlata owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. Further exploration work is also planned for the Company’s Samenta porphyry Cu-Mo property south of First Quantum’s TacaTaca project as well as its Aguas Perdidas Au-Ag epithermal property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.

"Willem Fuchter"

Willem Fuchter

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information about AbraPlata and its projects, please visit the Company's website at www.abraplata.com.

