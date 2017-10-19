IDM Mining Announces Changes to its Board of Directors, Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:IDM) (OTCQB:IDMMF) (“IDM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Andree St-Germain, and Dr. Terry Harbort, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company has accepted Mr. Gernot Wober’s resignation from the Board.



“We welcome the addition of Ms. St-Germain and Dr. Harbort to our Board of Directors. Both have an ideal combination of strong technical skills sets in project finance and geology, respectively coupled with experience and enthusiasm. We look forward to their guidance on our Board as we continue to advance Red Mountain through engineering, permitting and ongoing exploration,” said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. “Additionally, on behalf of the entire IDM team, we are grateful for Mr. Wober’s contributions as Director, and will continue to work with him as a committee member, advisor and consultant to the Company.”

Andree St-Germain

Ms. St-Germain is the Chief Financial Officer of Integra Resources Corp. (CSE:ITR). She is an experienced mining finance executive with an extensive background in banking, mining finance and financial management. She began her career in investment banking for Dundee Capital Markets Inc. As an investment banker, Ms. St-Germain worked exclusively with mining companies on M&A advisory and financing. In 2013, Ms. St-Germain joined Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM) as CFO. During her tenure at Golden Queen, she played an instrumental role in securing project finance and overseeing Golden Queen as it transitioned from development and construction to commercial production. She joined Integra Gold (TSX-V:ICG) as CFO in early 2017 and helped oversee the sale to Eldorado Gold Corp. in July 2017 for C$590 million. Ms. St-Germain is a director of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V:BGM). Ms. St-Germain holds a Master of Business Administration (Honours) degree from the York University Schulich School of Business.

Ms. St-Germain is an Independent Member of the IDM’s Board of Directors.

Terry Harbort B.Sc. (Hons) PhD.

Dr. Terry Harbort is a professional economic geologist with 24 years of multi-continent experience in mineral exploration. As Senior Geologist and later Chief Structural Geologist for the Americas Region, he was a senior member of the discovery team of AngloGold’s Ashanti’s La Colosa and Gramalote deposits. Dr. Harbort is a specialist in mapping and interpretation of ore geometries and ore controls covering various types of geological environments with direct applications to mineral economics from target generation, target definition and evaluation, and project management. He is a co-founder and VP–Exploration of Talisker Exploration Services Inc. Talisker provides technical consulting predominantly to the Osisko Group and their investee companies. Dr. Harbort also holds the position of Chief Geoscientist at Barkerville Gold Mines and is a Director of Sable Resources (TSX-V:SAE).

Dr. Harbort was recommended by Osisko Gold Royalties as their representative on IDM’s Board of Directors, and is not Independent.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted a total of three million incentive stock options to new directors, as well as employees and consultants to IDM. The options will have a term of five years expiring on October 18, 2022. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.14. The options are subject to vesting over a period of two years in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange regulations.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain gold project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

of IDM Mining Ltd.

“Robert McLeod”

President, CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Robert McLeod

604-681-5672 direct

604-617-0616 cell

rm@idmmining.com

Investor Relations:

Shobana Thaya

st@idmmining.com

416-807-1009

Alex Horsley

ah@idmmining.com

604-773-7269



“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”