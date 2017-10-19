Orestone Mining Corp. Announces Amended Private Placement

Vancouver, October 19, 2017 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") announces that the price per Unit for its non‑brokered private placement previously announced on September 5, 2017 has been increased from $0.05 to $0.06 per Unit.

The private placement now consists of 3,991,667 Units for gross proceeds of $239,500.02.

The terms of the private placement and the Units and the proposed use of proceeds are otherwise as previously disclosed.

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

NO U.S. REGISTRATION

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

"David Hottman"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

For further information contact:

David Hottman

604-629-1929

info@orestone.ca

