Step-Out Drilling Extends Spotty Hill Mineralization: 5.00m @ 1.69% Ni, 0.33% Cu and 2.71 g/t Pt+Pd+Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:NAN) (OTCBB:WSCRF) (CUSIP:65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to report that assays have been received from two 2017 drill holes completed to test the Spotty Hill target at the Imiak Hill Complex (IHC) on the Company’s 100% owned Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM sulphide project in southwest Greenland. This drilling extends the known mineralization and indicates further potential at depth. The 2017 exploration program was concluded in late September and included 23 drill holes totaling 8,767 metres.

Highlights include:

• MQ-17-143 returns 7.8m @ 1.35% Ni, 0.26% Cu, 0.04% Co & 1.85 Pt+Pd+Au

Including a higher grade zone of:

- 5.0m @ 1.69% Ni, 0.33% Cu and 2.71 g/t Pt+Pd+Au

- 5.0m @ 1.69% Ni, 0.33% Cu and 2.71 g/t Pt+Pd+Au MQ-17-143 extends Spotty Hill Ni-Cu-PGM sulphide mineralization 95 metres to the east-southeast of the deepest previous hole, MQ-16-121, and the zone is open at depth.

• Cluster of untested borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) anomalies indicating potential change in orientation of Spotty Hill conductive trend at depth.

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison, commented: “The drilling and BHEM completed this year at Spotty Hill have resulted in the step-out intersection of additional mineralization and provided new information regarding the geometry of the zone at depth. These results will be used in conjunction with the new surface 3D IP survey to plan more systematic future drilling at Spotty Hill. We are looking forward to reporting results from the Fossilik and P-013 SE areas in the coming weeks.”

The 2017 exploration program was focussed on step-out drilling at the Imiak Hill Complex, Fossilik and P-013SE areas. The program also included borehole electromagnetic (BHEM), optical televiewer and physical property surveys, surface electromagnetic and induced polarization geophysical surveys, mapping, structural geological studies and 3D modeling. Three drill rigs were in operation during September, including a rig sourced from a second drilling contractor in order to increase drilling production. The drilling program was concluded in late September with a total of 8,767 metres completed in 23 holes. Table 1 gives a listing of the drilling completed at each target area.

This release summarizes the results received for two holes totalling 966 metres completed at the Spotty Hill target located at the Imiak Hill Complex in the central portion of the Greenland Norite Belt (Figure 1). Drill collar information and a summary of assays are provided in Tables 2 and 3, respectively. A drill plan map is provided in Figure 2 and an inclined longitudinal section is shown in Figure 3. Figures may be viewed using the link provided with this release.

Further details of the drilling completed at Spotty Hill are given below.

Table 1: Listing of 2017 Maniitsoq Drill Holes by Target Area

Target Area Hole Number Length (m) Comments P-013 SE MQ-17-134 149.4 Lost hole MQ-17-136 8.0 Lost hole MQ-17-137 101.0 Lost hole MQ-17-138 326.0 MQ-17-140 299.0 MQ-17-142 448.0 Imiak Hill Complex: Mikissoq

MQ-17-135 783.0 MQ-17-139 386.0 Spotty Hill MQ-17-141 534.2 MQ-17-143 432.0 Other MQ-17-147 754.0 MQ-17-149 170.6 MQ-17-150 423.0 MQ-17-154 465.4 Fossilik: P-058 MQ-17-144 528.0 MQ-17-145 7.5 Lost hole MQ-17-146 512.0 MQ-17-148 658.0 MQ-17-151 229.8 Stopped, re-aligned

re-drilled as MQ-17-152 MQ-17-152 686.0 P-004 MQ-17-153 437.0 Fossilik I MQ-17-155 292.05 P-246 MQ-17-156 137.0 TOTAL: 8,766.95



Table 2: Drill Collar Information, Spotty Hill

Hole Number UTM

East UTM

North Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth Dip MQ-17-141 478874 7256937 594 534.20 41 -68 MQ-17-143 478874 7256937 594 432.00 45 -49

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM WGS84 Zone 22N

Table 3: Assay Results, Spotty Hill

Hole

Number From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Ni

% Cu

% Co

% S

% Pt

g/t Pd

g/t Au

g/t MQ-17-141 NSA MQ-17-143 342.00 381.00 39.00 0.13 0.03 0.01 0.38 0.02 0.02 0.01 381.00 388.80 7.80 1.35 0.26 0.04 5.42 0.25 0.28 1.32 incl. 381.00 386.00 5.00 1.69 0.33 0.05 6.89 0.33 0.34 2.04 incl. 381.00 382.00 1.00 1.62 0.93 0.04 6.15 0.34 0.37 10.00*

Note: Intervals represent core lengths, not necessarily true widths.

NSA – No Significant Assays

* Sample returned > 10 g/t and was cut to 10 g/t.

The Spotty Hill zone is located 1.3 kilometres southeast of Mikissoq (see News Release dated October 10, 2017) and consists of both disseminated and blebby magmatic sulphides as well as remobilized semi-massive to massive stringer, vein and breccia sulphides. The mineralization exhibits high nickel tenors (percent nickel re-calculated to 100% sulphides) of typically between 8.5 and 10.5% as well as elevated PGM contents. The steeply southwest dipping and moderately southeast plunging zone is well defined over a plunge extent of 300 metres based on drilling and BHEM surveys completed prior to 2016. Drilling completed in 2016 and 2017 consisted of widely spaced deeper step-out holes and extended the mineralization over a total plunge extent of 400 metres. BHEM surveys of the 2016 and 2017 holes define anomalies which show a potential change in orientation of the conductive trend at depth.

Hole MQ-17-141 was designed to test 125 metres down plunge of previous hole MQ-16-121 which intersected 4.75 metres of 1.59% nickel and 0.30% copper (see News Release dated November 16, 2016). This new hole did not intersect significant mineralization but a BHEM survey of this hole, together with results from hole MQ-16-121, has confirmed the presence of untested moderate to high conductance anomalies located between the two holes (Figure 3).

Hole MQ-17-143 was drilled to test an off-hole BHEM anomaly detected from previous hole MQ-16-119 and intersected a melanorite-hosted zone of breccia sulphides and sulphide stringers at the target depth. This zone averaged 1.35% nickel, 0.26% copper and 1.85 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 7.8 metres from 381.0 to 388.8 metres down hole and included a higher grade interval of 1.69% nickel, 0.33% copper and 2.71 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 5.0 metres. One individual sample returned a highly anomalous gold grade of 10 g/t over 1 metre from 381.0 to 382.0 metres down hole. A wide zone of weakly mineralized melanorite was intersected in the immediate hanging wall to the high grade zone and returned 0.13% nickel over 39.0 metres from 342.0 to 381.0m down hole.

The sulphide zone in MQ-17-143 is visually very similar to the zone intersected at depth in MQ-16-121 consisting of a network of remobilized sulphide stringers wrapping around norite creating a brecciated appearance (Figure 4). The sulphide zone in MQ-17-143 is located approximately 95 metres east-southeast (along strike and up-dip) of MQ-16-121. The orientation of interpreted BHEM plates suggests continuity in the mineralization between these two holes and represents a marked change in orientation when compared to the shallower southeast plunging conductive trend (Figure 3).

Quality Control

The drilling was completed by Cabo Drilling Corp. (Canada) utilizing two Atlas Copco S2 diamond drill rigs. Additionally, drilling completed in September included a Helí 1500 Marcotte drill rig sourced from Arctic Core Drilling A/S (Greenland) and manned by a drill crew from Forage-M3 Drilling (Canada). Drill core samples (36.5 mm BQ and 47.6 mm NQ) are cut in half by a diamond saw on site. Half of the core is retained for reference purposes. Samples are generally 1.0 to 1.5 metre intervals or less at the discretion of the site geologists. Sample preparation is completed at the GeoLAB Greenland ApS preparation lab in Nuuk, Greenland. Sample pulps are sent by air to the MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada. Blank samples and commercially prepared and certified Ni sulphide analytical control standards with a range of grades are inserted in every batch of 20 samples or a minimum of one per sample batch. Analyses for Ni, Cu and Co are completed using a sodium peroxide fusion preparation and ICP-ES finish (PER-700). Analyses for Pt, Pd, and Au are by fire assay (30 grams nominal sample weight) with an ICP-AES finish (FAS-113).

Technical Information; Qualified Person

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project other than those set out in its annual information form filed on www.sedar.com. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" for further details regarding risks facing the Company.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Patricia Tirschmann, P.Geo, who is the Qualified Person for the Company and Vice President Exploration, North American Nickel Inc.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year round shipping season and abundant hydro-electric potential.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the success of exploration activities; impact of mineralogy, estimation of mineral resources at mineral projects of the Company; the future economics of minerals including nickel and copper; synergies and financial impact facilities; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of the Company and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include variations in metal grades, changes in market conditions, variations in recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results. For further information on the project, please see National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (SRK) dated effective March 17th, 2017, titled “Updated Independent Technical Report for the Maniitsoq Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGM Project, Greenland”, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or at www.northamericannickel.com.

