Victory Nickel Completes Wet Plant Upgrades at 7P Frac Sand Facility

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Victory Nickel Inc. (“Victory Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE: NI, www.victorynickel.ca) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced refurbishment of its frac sand wash plant at the Seven Persons plant near Medicine Hat, Alberta (see news release dated August 16, 2017). The refurbishment of the wet plant compliments the existing 500,000 ton per year dry plant at Seven Persons that has been processing Northern White frac sand imported from Wisconsin since early 2014.

“We are pleased to announce that the wash plant project is now complete and the plant is operational,” said Ken Murdock, CEO of Victory Nickel subsidiary Victory Silica Ltd. (“Victory Silica”). “Having the wash plant up and running gives us greater flexibility. Not only do we have the ability to immediately wash and sell an additional 20,000 tons of Northern White Wisconsin frac sand that was spilled as a natural outcome of production and requires re-washing, but going forward we will be able to better manage our imported sand inventory and also look to expand our product offerings through the sale of Canadian domestic frac sand as market conditions warrant.”

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with four sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources and a significant frac sand resource at its Minago project. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties, Minago, Mel and Lynn Lake (currently under option to Corazon Mining Ltd.) in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Québec. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel has established itself in the frac sand business at its Seven Persons frac sand processing facility in Seven Persons, Alberta prior to commencing frac sand production and sales from Minago.

Contact:

Victory Nickel Inc. René Galipeau or Sean Stokes Phone: 416.363.8527 Fax: 416.626.0890 Email: admin@victorynickel.ca www.victorynickel.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

