At the Request of IIROC Vanadium One Energy Unaware of Any Material Changes

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - At the request of IIROC, Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:VONE, FRANKFURT:9VR1) wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Vanadium One Energy:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. Its registered office is located in downtown Toronto, Canada, with its operational office located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. The Company is focused on developing exploration projects that reside within the “Strategic Minerals” domain, as defined by the USGS. Our goal is to ascertain the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics of these strategic minerals within our projects, define the extent of the resource on each project and to demonstrate the economic viability of extraction. It is the intent of the Company to become an integral part of the supply chain for the traditional, and still expanding, HSLA steel industry and to gain its share of the new, and burgeoning, battery storage technology space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

