Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

At the Request of IIROC Vanadium One Energy Unaware of Any Material Changes

21:58 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - At the request of IIROC, Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:VONE, FRANKFURT:9VR1) wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Vanadium One Energy:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company.  Its registered office is located in downtown Toronto, Canada, with its operational office located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.  The Company is focused on developing exploration projects that reside within the “Strategic Minerals” domain, as defined by the USGS.  Our goal is to ascertain the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics of these strategic minerals within our projects, define the extent of the resource on each project and to demonstrate the economic viability of extraction.  It is the intent of the Company to become an integral part of the supply chain for the traditional, and still expanding, HSLA steel industry and to gain its share of the new, and burgeoning, battery storage technology space. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

W. John Priestner

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Vanadium10192017.pdf

Source: Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSX Venture:VONE, FWB:9VR1)

To follow Vanadium One Energy Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.vendomeresourcescorp.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap