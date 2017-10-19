Confederation Minerals Appoints Robert Kang as Director

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / TheNewswire / October 19, 2017 - Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Kang as the Company's director.

Mr. Kang has a combined 27 years of public practice and company management on advising corporations and their executives regarding financing, mergers and acquisitions, going public transactions, continuous disclosure obligations, and corporate governance.

Mr. Kang was previously with the TMX Group since 1992 served most recently as the Director of Listings for the TSX Venture Exchange. As the Director of Listings in the Vancouver office, Mr. Kang was responsible for overseeing all listings functions for junior issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as developing and implementing policies that were relevant to the financial climate in which issuers participated in the Canadian capital markets.

Mr. Kang received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in 1988 and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation at Ernst and Young.

The Board and management of the Company are pleased to welcome Mr. Kang who will provide additional governance capacity to the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company currently consists of David Velisek, Denise Lok, and Robert Kang.

About CFM

Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. Confederation Minerals Ltd. owns 70% of the Newman Todd project in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, as well as 100% ownership in another property in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

