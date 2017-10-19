Kyrgyz Republic Announces Tender for Kutessay II and Kalesay

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Stans Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HRE, OTC: HREEF), (“Stans” or the “Company”), reports that the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Krygyz Republic has announced a new tender for the subsoil rights to develop Kutessay II for rare earth elements and Kalesay for beryllium.

The Tender Committee determined the cost of payment for the right of subsoil use for this tender to be an amount no less then USD$ 10 million.

Along with other Tender terms there is also a requirement to take over any Kyrgyz Government liabilities deriving from any Arbitration proceedings associated with these licenses.

The deadline for submissions for the tender is November 3, 2017.

As previously reported by Stans on May 26, 2016, an earlier tender was held by the Kyrgyz Republic for the Kutessay II and Kalesay properties. The bidder in that case, Kamal Oil failed to satisfy terms of the tender and the subsoil rights remained with the Republic.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company’s rights and recover damages estimated at over US$210,000,000, caused by the Republic.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin David Vinokurov Stans Energy Corp. Stan Energy Corp President & CEO VP Corporate Development rodney@stansenergy.com david@stansenergy.com 647-426-1865 647-426-1865

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/StansEnergy10192017_0.pdfSource: Stans Energy Corp. (TSX Venture:HRE, OTCQB:HREEF)

