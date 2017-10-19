Metals Creek Files Early Warning Report

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or "the company) advises that it has today filed an early warning report in connection with the issuance by Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) ("Quadro") to Metals Creek of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of Quadro (the "Shares") in consideration for Quadro acquiring all of Metals Creek's interests in the Staghorn Gold Property, Newfoundland. See the Company's news release of 07 June 2017, and the Company's early warning report filed on SEDAR in conjunction with this news release.

Quadro is a reporting issuer whose common shares are listed on the TSX-V ; having its head office at 1030 W Georgia St, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2Y3.

Metals Creek did not previously hold any securities of Quadro. The Shares now held by Metals Creek represent approximately 14.56% of Quadro's current issued and outstanding common shares. The Shares were issued at a deemed value of C$0.075 per Share, for total consideration of C$300,000.

Metals Creek advises it did not act jointly with any other party in acquiring the Shares.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has a JV with Benton Resources on Metals Creeks Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. In addition Metals Creek has recently entered into an option/joint venture with Sokoman Iron on MEK's Clarkes Brook project in central Newfoundland. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

