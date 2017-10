Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) Updated Technical Report Relating to Namdini Project Filed

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an updated technical report titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Namdini Gold Project, Ghana", in respect of the Company's Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa (the "Technical Report"). The NI43-101 Technical Report was authored by MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd, and has an effective date of September 11, 2017.To view the Technical Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UGU4Y2DR





About Cardinal Resources Ltd:



Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa. The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through a resource expansion drilling programme, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which is in progress.



Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





Source:



Cardinal Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Archie Koimtsidis CEO / MD Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +61-8-6558-0573 Alec Rowlands IR / Corp Dev Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +1-647-256-1922