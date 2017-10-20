China Minerals Announces Filing of Technical Report

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2017) - China Minerals Mining Corp. (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property, British Columbia, Canada" on Sedar.com. The Report is effective June 26, 2017, signed September 13, 2017 and revised October 2, 2017. The Technical Report does not contain a resource. The Technical Report does contain an exploration target.

Exploration Target

Based on the strength and character of the mineralizing systems mined in the Table Mountain area and the past performance at the millsite on the Cassiar Gold Property, there is potential for an exploration target that can be reasonably estimated for the TM-TSF #1 (also known as the Erickson Tailings #1).

The available data is sufficient at this time to roughly quantify an exploration target for the TM-TSF #1 of 400,000 - 500,000 tonnes grading 0.97 - 1.25g/t Au.

Assumptions: Mill records show the estimated grade and quantity of tailings that were discharged to the TM-TSF #1. Systematic sampling of the tailings with 33 test pits on a 50m grid pattern have helped quantity the tonnes and grade. Thickness of the TM-TSF #1 from this work demonstrated it varies between 3.2m and 4.70m thick but averages 3.7m thick over an area of 8ha. Metallurgical reports which included grain size analyses and bench scale testing anticipated that 50-60% of the contained gold in the tailings may be recovered through a gravity-flotation flowsheet to generate a high grade flotation concentrate.

The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Qualified Person

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul Cowley, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corp. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at 778-889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

