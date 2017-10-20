Benton Files Early Warning Report

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") advises that it has yesterday filed an early warning report in connection with the issuance by Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) ("Quadro") to Benton of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of Quadro (the "Shares") in consideration for Quadro acquiring all of Benton's interests in the Staghorn Gold Property, Newfoundland (see Company news release dated June 7, 2017). The Company's early warning report was filed on SEDAR in conjunction with this news release.

Quadro is a reporting issuer whose common shares are listed on the TSX-V; having its head office at 1030 W Georgia St, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2Y3.

Benton did not previously hold any securities of Quadro. The Shares now held by Benton represent approximately 14.56% of Quadro's current issued and outstanding common shares. The Shares were issued at a deemed value of C$0.075 per Share, for total consideration of C$300,000.

Benton advises it did not act jointly with any other party in acquiring the Shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

For further information contact Stephen Stares @:

684 Squier Street,

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8

Phone (807)475-7474

Fax (807)475-7200

www.bentonresources.ca