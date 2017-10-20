Lundin Mining Announces Early Redemption of its Senior Secured 2020 Notes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 20, 2017) - (TSX:LUN)(OMX:LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces that it has issued a notice to redeem all of its 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 (the "Notes") on November 20, 2017 at the redemption price of 103.750% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. There is $550 million principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding. The early redemption of the 2020 Notes will save the Company $41.25 million per annum in interest payments.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 20, 2017 at 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

