Notice of Meeting and Annual Report

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2017 /CNW/ -- Orocobre Ltd. (ORE: ASX, ORL: TSX) (Orocobre) is pleased to provide the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report 2017 to shareholders. The documents are available at the following links:

Notice of Meeting: https://goo.gl/B4ZPyh

Annual Report: https://goo.gl/mN9Jfs

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of PwC Brisbane, Level 23, 480 Queen Street, Brisbane, Queensland on Friday 24 November 2017 commencing at 9.00 a.m. (AEST).

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron.

Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 35% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

