Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Prospect Resources Ltd: Produces Ultra-High Purity Lithium Carbonate

17.12.2017  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has produced ultra-high purity 99.8% lithium carbonate from Arcadia petalite ore. A purity of 99.5% lithium carbonate is required for battery grade lithium carbonate. As the purity level rises, more potential product applications become available and possible pricing rises.

A 0.8 kg sample of lithium carbonate was produced at the Company's laboratory in Zimbabwe and delivered to CSIRO Australia's Bentley laboratory in Perth WA. This sample was then purified to 99.8% lithium carbonate in cooperation with Prospect personnel.

The test work process was based on conventional methods of extraction of lithium from petalite concentrate followed by enhanced solution purification techniques to produce a high grade intermediate lithium carbonate ahead of ultimate purification. As previously announced, Prospect is establishing a lithium carbonate pilot plant in Zimbabwe using the same production techniques used to generate these results.

The Company has also previously announced that it is preparing a PFS for a lithium carbonate and hydroxide plant fed by the entire Li2O mineral concentrate production of the Arcadia Mine. The scope of this PFS has been amended to take into consideration the Conditional Placement and Framework Agreement with Sinomine. It is now expected that this PFS will be completed in Q1 2018.

Executive Chair Hugh Warner said "The quality of this product far exceeds the requirements for battery grade lithium carbonate and supports Prospect's intention to become the first producer of premium lithium products in Southern Africa. An interesting point to note is that we believe Prospect may be the first ASX listed lithium company to produce its own battery grade lithium carbonate from its hard rock resources. In fact, we could not find any laboratory in Perth, other than CSIRO, who was set up to test for lithium carbonate purity."



About Prospect Resources Ltd:

Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) is based in Australasia with operations in Zimbabwe and is a publicly listed company. We are committed to creating value for Prospect's shareholders and the communities in which our company operates. Our vision is to build a Southern African based mining company of international scale.

Source: Prospect Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Hugh Warner Executive Chairman
Prospect Resources Ltd.
T: +61-413-621-652

Harry Greaves Executive Director
Prospect Resources Ltd.
T: +263-772-144-669
www.prospectresources.com.au

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Prospect Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.prospectresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap