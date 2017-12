FINANCE VIDEO: Cardinal Resources Ltd - MD Archie Koimtsidis Presents at the Shark Tank Mines and Money 2017

FINANCE VIDEO: Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) MD Archie Koimtsidis Presents at the "Shark Tank" Mines and Money 2017.Cardinal's African gold resource of approximately 7.5 million ounces in Ghana is quickly developing as a world class asset.To view the video, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/91431/cdv





Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company’s Namdini Project has a declared Indicated Mineral Resource of 120 Mt @ 1.1 g/t for 4.3 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 84 Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 3.1 Moz (refer to Cardinal “Technical Report on Namdini” dated 11 September 2017). The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through a resource expansion drilling programme and continues to advance the PEA / Scoping Study which is now due for release in Q1 2018. In parallel, a pre-feasibility study is progressing supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities. Exploration activity is also underway on its large portfolio of regional exploration Licenses.



For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at http://www.sedar.com



