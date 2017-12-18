Gold recovery equipment successfully tested at Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, Mexico, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that staff at the Santa Elena mine have successfully smelted and produced gold from the newly installed Merrill Crowe system. These results confirm that the system will work in capturing gold and silver from the pregnant solution and will enable the mine engineers to begin the ramp up of the system to a 24 hour a day operation. This milestone was the last step before full production can begin at the Santa Elena mine. The crew will continue to run the Merrill Crowe system intermittently until the end of the year. The company is working on additional security measures which are necessary before full production can begin. A licensed and bonded security firm has been hired to begin 24 hour watch of all happenings at the mine site. It is expected that guards will be on site by the end of the year. In addition, a video system is being installed which will allow for remote monitoring of the mine site.



The new Merrill Crowe system will have a metal building built around it with construction to begin shortly. The company has also begun the search for a full time Mexus representative in Mexico who will oversee all projects. The expected cash flow from the Santa Elena project necessitates this step and will be of great importance as the companies multiple projects move forward.

“Representatives from both Mexus and MarMar have worked diligently to get to this point. All aspects of the operation at the Santa Elena mine will now be increased to achieve maximum returns. We will be releasing additional details as key milestones and targets are reached,” added CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. Mexus recently joint ventured its flagship property with MarMar holdings of Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. The mine is producing gold. The company is also a partner with MarMar holdings at the San Felix mine in Northern Mexico. This 26,000 + acre property is ready for production which is planned for 2018. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

