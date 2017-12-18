Wolfden Commences Diamond Drilling on the Pickett Mountain Base-Metal Property in Penobscot County, Maine, USA

THUNDER BAY, ON, Dec. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Wolfden Resources Corp. (WLF:TSX-V) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling on its wholly-owned Pickett Mountain Property, located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, U.S.A (the "Property'). The Property comprises 6,871 acres of timberland and all mineral, mining, subsurface and surface rights and includes the Pickett Mountain volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit.

The Pickett Mountain VMS Deposit:

The Pickett Mountain Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag deposit is thought to be one of the highest-grade undeveloped VMS deposits in North America. The deposit was discovered by Getty Mines Ltd. in 1979, using a combination of soil surveys and diamond drilling and has not been explored since 1989.

Wolfden management believes that the Property has excellent potential to host a VMS deposit as evidenced by grades obtained from historic diamond drilling1 that intersected (true widths):

18.66% Zn, 10.27% Pb, 1.63% Cu & 6.72 oz/t Ag over 7.70 metres

14.65% Zn, 6.48% Pb, 2.74% Cu & 3.78 oz/t Ag over 7.68 metres

15.95% Zn, 7.41% Pb, 1.41% Cu & 5.25 oz/t Ag over 7.30 metres

13.71% Zn, 5.25% Pb, 1.07% Cu & 3.57oz/t Ag over 6.30 metres

1 Data documented in an internal report authored by Getty Mines Ltd.

The Pickett Mountain deposit has been traced over a strike length of approximately 900 metres and remains open along trend and at depth. The first phase exploration program that will continue into 2018 is expected to include some 10,000 metres of delineation and expansion drilling. A large loop ground electromagnetic survey (EM) and downhole EM surveys will be completed concurrent with the drilling program to assist in targeting. Drill results will be released as they become available.

About Wolfden Resources:

Wolfden is a mineral exploration company holding nickel properties in Manitoba and Zn-Pb-Cu base-metal properties in Maine, USA and in New Brunswick (>24,000 hectares). Manitoba is ranked #2 in Canada and #2 in the world as the most favorable jurisdiction to conduct mining and exploration (Fraser Institute (2016-2017)).

The information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P. Geo., President and CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Hoy is also a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

