Tasca Amends Bleiberg Project Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TAC) (Frankfurt: 3TA) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases on January 3, 2017 and April 20, 2017, it has entered into an Amending Agreement with the Optionor to complete its current option to purchase a 100% undivided interest in its Bleiberg zinc-lead-germanium-fluorite project, located in southern Austria, west of the city of Villach (the “Bleiberg Property”). The Bleiberg Property consists of 116 mining concessions in the land registry municipalities of Bad Bleiberg, Nötsch im Gailtal, St. Stefan im Gailtal and Paternion in southwestern Austria.

The Company has agreed to issue 300,000 common shares to the Optionor subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval for a 100% ownership interest in the Bleiberg Property. Once Exchange approval has been received, the Company will issue the shares and send them to its Austrian legal counsel in trust, for release to the Optionor once the Bleiberg Property has been formally transferred to Tasca and recorded with the applicable Austrian mining authorities.

About the Bleiberg Project



The Bleiberg lead zinc Property hosts an extensive mining infrastructure with more than 1150 kilometres of tunnels and underground workings including three mine shafts. Historic production was about 500,000 tons per year, and it was one of the 6 largest Germanium producers in the world while it was in production. Average grades were 6 percent zinc, 1 percent lead and 200 parts per million (ppm) germanium.

Source: ARCHIV FÜR LAGERSTÄTTENFORSCHUNG DER GEOLOGISCHEN BUNDESANSTALT, Arch. f. Lagerst.forsch. Geol. B.-A. ISSN 0253-097X Band 18 S. 5–33 Wien, Juni 1995, Austrian Resource Potential of Specialty Metals (Ga, In, Tl, Se, Te, Cd) in Lead-Zinc and Other Ores.

Qualified Person



The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca’s geologist, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Clive Massey”

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tasca Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Email: tascaresources@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Tasca Resources Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Tasca Resources Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Tasca Resources Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Tasca12182017.pdfSource: Tasca Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture:TAC, OTC Bulletin Board:ECMXF, FWB:3TA)

To follow Tasca Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 FSCwire