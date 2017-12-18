Bankers Cobalt Corp. Announces Appointment of Kin Communications for Investor Relations, Stock Option Grants, and Bonus Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:BANC) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) is pleased to announce that Kin Communications Inc. (“Kin”) has been engaged to provide investor relations services to the Corporation.

Kin Communications is one of Canada’s leading full-service investor relations firms, based in Vancouver and owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen. Kin will assist Bankers in increasing public awareness by managing the Corporation’s corporate communications, marketing endeavors, and ongoing engagement with shareholders, finance professionals, and media contacts. For more information, please visit www.kincommunications.com.

Kin will be paid CAD$10,000 per month for a period of 12 months and CAD$10,000 per month on a month to month basis thereafter, and will be granted 400,000 stock options of the Corporation, exercisable at CAD$0.66 per share pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan. Additionally, the Corporation will pay a CAD$30,000 initiation fee upon execution of this Agreement to compensate Kin for the preparation of materials relating to Bankers. The options will vest at a rate of 25% per quarter over a 12-month period and will be exercisable for a period of five years. The agreement and the grant of options are subject to regulatory approval. The Corporation has been advised that Kin and its principals own 600,000 common shares and 300,000 share purchase warrants of Bankers.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 7,000,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, consultants and employees pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$0.66 per share.



The Corporation proposes to grant 850,000 bonus shares (the “Bonus Shares”) to certain of its directors and officers. The Bonus Shares will be issued in accordance with consulting services agreements as compensation to induce certain directors and officers to join the Corporation.



The issuance of the Bonus Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is Canada’s leading full-service investor relations firm experienced in building research and goal driven campaigns that deliver value for both our clients and investor network. Kin Communications believes in building market value through strategic consultation, financial marketing, brand positioning and targeted investor communications.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC. Bankers holds rights to 14 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area in excess of 210 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 14 concessions capable of being currently explored and developed. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is one of the front runners in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

