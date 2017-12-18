Monarques Gold continues to build its team

Lucie Desjardins appointed Director of Legal Services and Corporate Secretary and Ronald G. Leber appointed Chief Geologist, Exploration

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V:MQR) (OTCMKTS:MRQRF) (FRANKFURT:MR7) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucie Desjardins as its Director of Legal Services and Corporate Secretary and Ronald G. Leber as its Chief Geologist, Exploration.

This represents a return to the mining industry for Ms. Desjardins. In 2002, after more than 10 years of private practice in business and securities law with major law firms in Montreal, Ms. Desjardins joined the litigation department of Cambior Inc., a gold producer, where she remained until 2007 as Corporate Secretary and Director of Legal Services. She subsequently pursued her practice with international companies in other sectors of activity. Over the course of her career, she has gained extensive experience as corporate counsel. Ms. Desjardins holds both a bachelor's degree in civil law from Université de Montréal and a bachelor's degree in common law from Université de Moncton.

Mr. Leber has more than 30 years of experience as a professional geologist with various companies including Inco Gold, Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Aur Resources, Niogold, Agnico Eagle, Wesdome Gold Mines, QMX Gold and IAMGOLD. He has worked in gold, base metals and nickel exploration and production in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. He began his career in exploration, and alternated between mining and exploration, working as a supervisor for the past eight years. Mr. Leber has a bachelor's of science degree in geology from McGill University and is a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Desjardins and Mr. Leber to Monarques' growing team," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques. "The recent acquisition of the Quebec mining assets of Richmont Mines calls for an appropriate organizational structure for our current operations and for our expansion plans. We are delighted to have access to their knowledge and expertise at this important stage in Monarques' history."

The Company has granted Ms. Desjardins and Mr. Leber a total of 200,000 stock options, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's current stock option plan. The options vest in four equal instalments. Each option entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.37 per common share for a five-year period starting on December 15, 2017.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns more than 240 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video) and Wasamac advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.