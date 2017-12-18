Planet Ventures Inc. Investment - Lexagene Holdings Announces $5 Million Bought-Deal Financing

Vancouver, December 18, 2017 - Planet Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: PXI; FSE: P6U) is pleased to announce that one of its investments, LexaGene Holdings Inc., announced that it has arranged a $5,014,000 bought-deal financing at $1.15/share.

A copy of LexaGene's news release as well as their preliminary short-form prospectus which was filed on December 4th, 2017 can be found on Sedar.

Planet Ventures Inc. has been a shareholder of LexaGene since the company went public and is very excited for their future. At $1.15/share, Planet is currently up over 360% on their investment from their initial $0.25/share placement.

Zula Kropivnitski, Chief Financial Officer of Planet stated "This is a very exciting time for LexaGene and we're honored to have been able to be a part of the company as a seed shareholder since 2016. Daryl Rebeck and Jack Regan are both doing a remarkable job creating value for their shareholders and we look forward to continuing to support their efforts in every way possible."

As per the company's news release on November 7th, Planet has also made several strategic investments in the crypto-currency space including buying bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin which are all trading higher since their initial investment. Planet's management team is ecstatic about the potential of all crypto-currencies and their need for the future as they move to new highs.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is positioning itself to be the leading investment issuer in Blockchain technologies and crypto-currencies providing investors exposure to a wide-range of investments in the Crypto/Blockchain markets. Planet invests in ICO's (Initial Coin Offerings) and its management is focused solely on creating shareholder value by exposing its investors to multiple areas of the Crypto/Blockchain market. The Company's initiative is to empower entrepreneurs developing disruptive technologies in the Blockchain space and provide them with the necessary capital and expertise to help them revolutionize the industry. The company will retain its investment portfolio and will continue to assess new opportunities for investment outside of the cryptocurrency/blockchain space. Notwithstanding the focus on cryptocurrency, the company may take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Zula Kropivnitski"

_________________________

Zula Kropivnitski

Chief Financial Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Planet Ventures Inc.

Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 2T7

Tel: (604) 681-0084 Fax: (604) 681-0094

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

