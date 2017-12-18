Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Applies for Airborne EM Permit on Great Brehat Project, the Great Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland

18.12.2017  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the "company") would like to announce it has applied for a permit to fly an airborne electro- magnetic (EM) survey on its 100% owned Great Brehat Project located on the Great Northern Peninsula, near St. Anthony, Newfoundland. The Claims being flown are contiguous to the south of White Metals Resources Corp. new discovery where they recently announced highly anomalous gold values over approximately a 15 sq KM area in black sedimentary shale units (See White Metals Resources Corp. PR dated November 20, 2017). The Metals Creek claims were staked to cover favorable geology similar to that of White Metals Resources Corp. The company believes this could potentially be a very important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world. The company intends on flying 128.5 line kilometers of airborne EM. Metals Creek will plan an exploration program to evaluate the targets generated by the airborne survey.

During the fall 2017, a very small prospecting program noted graphitic black shales with pyrite and pyrite nodules on the southern Metals Creek claim boundary and the northern Benton Resources Inc., claim boundary, grab samples of this graphitic black shale with pyrite ran 7 ppb gold up to 239 ppb gold (Au).

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek


