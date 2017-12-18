Rapier Gold Inc. Completes Field Season and Stakes Additional Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX-V:RPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following progress update from the 2017 exploration field program on the Pen Gold Project.



2017 Rock Grab Sample Locations and Anomalies



Rock Sample Anomalies – All Years



New Claims





The 2017 exploration field season included an extensive program of mapping and prospecting. The objective was to enhance Rapier’s geological model and develop drill targets.

The program commenced in late May and concluded on October 14, 2017. A total of 561 person-days were spent in the field and 1,826 grab samples were taken. A LIDAR survey was flown over approximately 53 square kilometers. LIDAR imagery is used to locate outcrops and to plot field traverse locations. A list of the sampling results is provided in Appendix 1 and a map of sample locations and anomalous samples (60 samples > 50 ppb Au) is shown in Appendix 2.

All known anomalous samples on the project are shown in Appendix 3.

In addition to the field program, new claims were staked adding a total of 2,304 hectares to Rapier’s land holdings. Appendix 4 shows the location of the new claims.

During the 2017 field season, the return of results from laboratory analysis of grab samples was subject to significant delays. As a result, planned follow-up activities including overburden stripping and preliminary drill targeting could not be completed.

All analyses are expected to be returned before year end. Data interpretation and future exploration planning will commence early in 2018.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

Industry best practices are followed on the project including the routine insertion of blank and standard samples in all grab samples. The samples are submitted directly to Actlabs in Timmins for preparation and analysis. Gold analyses are conducted on 1 assay-ton aliquots, using fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish up to 5 g/t Au and with a gravimetric finish above.

Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, a Qualified Person under the definition in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Lotan, Interim CEO

Contact: Diana Mark

Phone: 604-569-0049

Email: diana@rapiergold.com

Website: www.rapiergold.com

Appendix1

2017 Sampling Results

Sample Easting Northing Au (g/t) Au (ppb) Occurrence Area 337267 422372 5333742 0.050 50 Iron Formation southwest of Karvinen 337281 421931 5333248 0.050 50 Iron formation southwest of Karvinen and west of East Branch of The Nat River 336637 417777 5334752 0.052 52 Northeast of Jehann Lake 340627 422869 5335691 0.055 55 North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road 340003 426821 5335621 0.058 58 Northeast of Broadsword 336656 422291 5334733 0.059 59 West of Karvinen 337212 423704 5336216 0.060 60 Claim 4207031 340657 422231 5335865 0.060 60 North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road 336508 424207 5335168 0.061 61 West of Broadsword 336679 422359 5334029 0.062 62 South of Karvinen 335015 421839.5 5335423 0.067 67 Hematized Porphyry 340048 426561 5335472 0.068 68 North of Broadword 337026 423738 5334897 0.069 69 East of Sabre 335014 421840 5335423 0.069 69 Hematized Porphyry 340678 420906 5334405 0.070 70 South of Bailey Bridge on Penhorwood Road 331139 416025.5 5333540 0.070 70 Southwest of Jehann lake 340151 428115.5 5335519 0.070 70 East of Broadsword 336580 424048 5334489 0.072 72 Stripped area southeast of Sabre 336506 424205 5335166 0.073 73 West of Broadsword 340028 426196 5335382 0.075 75 West of Broadsword 337239 422256 5335926 0.076 76 Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697 340155 428133 5335541 0.078 78 East of Broadsword 337097 425964 5335800 0.079 79 Iron Formation west of Pen Gold East 336687 422275 5333938 0.079 79 South of Karvinen 335026 421818 5335420 0.080 80 Hematized Porphyry 337109 425668 5335708 0.083 83 Iron Formation west of Pen Gold East 337179 425472 5335587 0.083 83 Northwest of Broadsword 337100 422517 5334459 0.088 88 karvinen #1 336704 426119 5335380 0.094 94 West of Broadsword 336518 423751 5334907 0.095 95 Sphalerite showing east of Sabre 336516 423753 5334916 0.102 102 Sphalerite showing east of Sabre 331226 414732 5332575 0.102 102 Southwest of Jehann lake 340625 424699 5336211 0.104 104 North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road 337088 426150 5335460 0.105 105 Northwest of Broadsword 337153 425514 5335712 0.108 108 Northwest of Broadsword 336719 422462 5334995 0.110 110 North of Karvinen 336582 424052 5334488 0.112 112 Stripped area southeast of Sabre 336511 424199 5335166 0.115 115 West of Broadsword 337028 423736 5334903 0.117 117 East of Sabre 337241 422256 5335927 0.134 134 Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697 336701 426164 5335400 0.144 144 West of Broadsword 337065 426597.4 5335566 0.146 146 North of Broadsword 337190 425469 5335586 0.147 147 Northwest of Broadsword 340074 427693.5 5335106 0.178 178 Southeast of Broadsword 336569 422415 5335001 0.207 207 Between Sabre and Karvinen 336623 422515 5334453 0.222 222 Karvinen #1 337211 423706 5336214 0.233 233 Claim 4207031 337269 422335 5333712 0.275 275 Iron Formation southwest of Karvinen 340007 426838 5335637 0.293 293 Northeast of Broadsword 336590 424039 5334429 0.325 325 Stripped area southeast of Sabre 335510 424516 5331593 0.334 334 Southwest of Hanrahan Lake 335540 424187 5331126 0.351 351 Southwest of Hanrahan Lake 336624 422519 5334451 0.410 410 Karvinen #1 337240 422256 5335926 0.454 454 Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697 340037 426105 5335399 0.458 458 West of Broadsword 335538 424125 5331097 0.690 690 Southwest of Hanrahan Lake 337218 423769 5336575 0.727 727 Claim 4207031 337242 422253 5335927 0.894 894 Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697 337128 426139 5335400 2.330 2330 West of Broadsword 340045 425975.5 5335393 24.900 > 5000 West of Broadsword





Appendix 2

2017 Rock Grab Sample Locations and Anomalies

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb6fcef-9817-48f5-bf11-8cff3220561b





Appendix 3

Rock Sample Anomalies – All Years

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f3370a1-92b6-4696-9feb-861b4cb2f9a8





Appendix 4

New Claims

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c3f19b-932a-4c55-9873-eda4643bcd5a