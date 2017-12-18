Rapier Gold Inc. Completes Field Season and Stakes Additional Claims
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX-V:RPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following progress update from the 2017 exploration field program on the Pen Gold Project.
The 2017 exploration field season included an extensive program of mapping and prospecting. The objective was to enhance Rapier’s geological model and develop drill targets.
The program commenced in late May and concluded on October 14, 2017. A total of 561 person-days were spent in the field and 1,826 grab samples were taken. A LIDAR survey was flown over approximately 53 square kilometers. LIDAR imagery is used to locate outcrops and to plot field traverse locations. A list of the sampling results is provided in Appendix 1 and a map of sample locations and anomalous samples (60 samples > 50 ppb Au) is shown in Appendix 2.
All known anomalous samples on the project are shown in Appendix 3.
In addition to the field program, new claims were staked adding a total of 2,304 hectares to Rapier’s land holdings. Appendix 4 shows the location of the new claims.
During the 2017 field season, the return of results from laboratory analysis of grab samples was subject to significant delays. As a result, planned follow-up activities including overburden stripping and preliminary drill targeting could not be completed.
All analyses are expected to be returned before year end. Data interpretation and future exploration planning will commence early in 2018.
Quality Assurance – Quality Control (“QA/QC”)
Industry best practices are followed on the project including the routine insertion of blank and standard samples in all grab samples. The samples are submitted directly to Actlabs in Timmins for preparation and analysis. Gold analyses are conducted on 1 assay-ton aliquots, using fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish up to 5 g/t Au and with a gravimetric finish above.
Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, a Qualified Person under the definition in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
David Lotan, Interim CEO
Contact: Diana Mark
Phone: 604-569-0049
Email: diana@rapiergold.com
Website: www.rapiergold.com
|Appendix1
2017 Sampling Results
Sample
|Easting
|Northing
|Au (g/t)
|Au (ppb)
|Occurrence Area
|337267
|422372
|5333742
|0.050
|50
|Iron Formation southwest of Karvinen
|337281
|421931
|5333248
|0.050
|50
|Iron formation southwest of Karvinen and west of East Branch of The Nat River
|336637
|417777
|5334752
|0.052
|52
|Northeast of Jehann Lake
|340627
|422869
|5335691
|0.055
|55
|North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road
|340003
|426821
|5335621
|0.058
|58
|Northeast of Broadsword
|336656
|422291
|5334733
|0.059
|59
|West of Karvinen
|337212
|423704
|5336216
|0.060
|60
|Claim 4207031
|340657
|422231
|5335865
|0.060
|60
|North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road
|336508
|424207
|5335168
|0.061
|61
|West of Broadsword
|336679
|422359
|5334029
|0.062
|62
|South of Karvinen
|335015
|421839.5
|5335423
|0.067
|67
|Hematized Porphyry
|340048
|426561
|5335472
|0.068
|68
|North of Broadword
|337026
|423738
|5334897
|0.069
|69
|East of Sabre
|335014
|421840
|5335423
|0.069
|69
|Hematized Porphyry
|340678
|420906
|5334405
|0.070
|70
|South of Bailey Bridge on Penhorwood Road
|331139
|416025.5
|5333540
|0.070
|70
|Southwest of Jehann lake
|340151
|428115.5
|5335519
|0.070
|70
|East of Broadsword
|336580
|424048
|5334489
|0.072
|72
|Stripped area southeast of Sabre
|336506
|424205
|5335166
|0.073
|73
|West of Broadsword
|340028
|426196
|5335382
|0.075
|75
|West of Broadsword
|337239
|422256
|5335926
|0.076
|76
|Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697
|340155
|428133
|5335541
|0.078
|78
|East of Broadsword
|337097
|425964
|5335800
|0.079
|79
|Iron Formation west of Pen Gold East
|336687
|422275
|5333938
|0.079
|79
|South of Karvinen
|335026
|421818
|5335420
|0.080
|80
|Hematized Porphyry
|337109
|425668
|5335708
|0.083
|83
|Iron Formation west of Pen Gold East
|337179
|425472
|5335587
|0.083
|83
|Northwest of Broadsword
|337100
|422517
|5334459
|0.088
|88
|karvinen #1
|336704
|426119
|5335380
|0.094
|94
|West of Broadsword
|336518
|423751
|5334907
|0.095
|95
|Sphalerite showing east of Sabre
|336516
|423753
|5334916
|0.102
|102
|Sphalerite showing east of Sabre
|331226
|414732
|5332575
|0.102
|102
|Southwest of Jehann lake
|340625
|424699
|5336211
|0.104
|104
|North of Sabre, North of Penhorwood Road
|337088
|426150
|5335460
|0.105
|105
|Northwest of Broadsword
|337153
|425514
|5335712
|0.108
|108
|Northwest of Broadsword
|336719
|422462
|5334995
|0.110
|110
|North of Karvinen
|336582
|424052
|5334488
|0.112
|112
|Stripped area southeast of Sabre
|336511
|424199
|5335166
|0.115
|115
|West of Broadsword
|337028
|423736
|5334903
|0.117
|117
|East of Sabre
|337241
|422256
|5335927
|0.134
|134
|Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697
|336701
|426164
|5335400
|0.144
|144
|West of Broadsword
|337065
|426597.4
|5335566
|0.146
|146
|North of Broadsword
|337190
|425469
|5335586
|0.147
|147
|Northwest of Broadsword
|340074
|427693.5
|5335106
|0.178
|178
|Southeast of Broadsword
|336569
|422415
|5335001
|0.207
|207
|Between Sabre and Karvinen
|336623
|422515
|5334453
|0.222
|222
|Karvinen #1
|337211
|423706
|5336214
|0.233
|233
|Claim 4207031
|337269
|422335
|5333712
|0.275
|275
|Iron Formation southwest of Karvinen
|340007
|426838
|5335637
|0.293
|293
|Northeast of Broadsword
|336590
|424039
|5334429
|0.325
|325
|Stripped area southeast of Sabre
|335510
|424516
|5331593
|0.334
|334
|Southwest of Hanrahan Lake
|335540
|424187
|5331126
|0.351
|351
|Southwest of Hanrahan Lake
|336624
|422519
|5334451
|0.410
|410
|Karvinen #1
|337240
|422256
|5335926
|0.454
|454
|Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697
|340037
|426105
|5335399
|0.458
|458
|West of Broadsword
|335538
|424125
|5331097
|0.690
|690
|Southwest of Hanrahan Lake
|337218
|423769
|5336575
|0.727
|727
|Claim 4207031
|337242
|422253
|5335927
|0.894
|894
|Claim 4207031; follow-up anomalous gold assay in 1477697
|337128
|426139
|5335400
|2.330
|2330
|West of Broadsword
|340045
|425975.5
|5335393
|24.900
|> 5000
|West of Broadsword
Appendix 2
2017 Rock Grab Sample Locations and Anomalies
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb6fcef-9817-48f5-bf11-8cff3220561b
Appendix 3
Rock Sample Anomalies – All Years
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f3370a1-92b6-4696-9feb-861b4cb2f9a8
Appendix 4
New Claims
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c3f19b-932a-4c55-9873-eda4643bcd5a