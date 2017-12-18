Bayhorse Silver Fall Drilling Finished at Bridging the Gap, Kellogg, Idaho

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has finished a fall drilling program at Bridging The Gap Silver/Lead/Zinc project in Idaho's famous Silver Valley, Kellogg, Idaho, USA

Multiple sulfide-mineralized zones were intersected in diamond drill holes BTG2017-1, and BTG207-3, drilled to 943 feet, and 978 feet respectively. Core samples are being logged, split, and prepared for assay. Results will be released upon receipt of the assays. Drill hole BTG2017-2 was abandoned after 100 feet.





Drilling at BTG



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/31401_bayhorse1enhanced.jpg

Two mineralized drill targets, previously mined, or identified during mining, are:

The historic Crown Point Mine, that ceased production in 1940 under the war measures regulations

the Shea Zone, a reported 30 foot mineralized zone intersected in a historic drill hole 300 feet south of the Crown Point, but was never followed up.

Crown Point produced 670,000 ounces of silver and 12,780,000 lb of lead from 63,908 tons mined . US Bureau of Mines reported silver grade was 10.61 oz/ton at the Crown Point.

The Bridging The Gap Project abuts the historic Bunker Hill Mine to the east and ASARCO's historic Page Mine to the west.

Additional drilling is needed to adequately test the historical zones.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Director of Bayhorse has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board,

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse is earning a 75% interest in the Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of the past producing historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines of ASARCO in Idaho's Silver Valley.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. has also earned an 80% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA, through current underground development , and construction of concentrating facilities.

The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.