NQ Exploration Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement and RTO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 18, 2017) - NQ Exploration Inc. ("NQ" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NQE) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have voted today at the annual and special meeting of NQ (the "Meeting") to approve the previously announced: (i) plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between NQ and Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("IMG"), NQ's wholly-owned subsidiary, and (ii) acquisition of AM Resources SAS ("AM"), an arm's-length Colombian-based private coal mining exploration company, for the reverse take-over ("RTO") of NQ.

Additionally, all annual matters that were put before Shareholders at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of NQ's directors (to be effective until completion of the Arrangement) and the reappointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as NQ's auditor.

NQ also received Shareholder approval for the adoption of a new stock option plan for each of NQ and IMG for use immediately upon completion of the Arrangement. For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting and for details of the Arrangement and the RTO, please see NQ's amended and restated management information circular dated November 22, 2017, which has been filed on NQ's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NQ's application to the Superior Court of Québec (the "Court") to obtain the final order approving the Arrangement is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Assuming Court approval is obtained and that the other conditions of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about December 20, 2017.

ABOUT NQ EXPLORATION INC.

NQ Exploration Inc. is a mining exploration company with a solid portfolio of mining properties in the James Bay and Abitibi regions of Quebec as well as an interest in a coal project in Colombia. NQ Exploration Inc. is betting on Quebec's excellent mineral potential and favourable investment climate to produce new world-class gold and base metal deposits but is also pursuing its Colombian venture.

www.explorationnq.com

