Spearmint Shareholders Approved All Matters at AGM and Expects to Be Operational on Nevada Lithium Prospect Shortly

Vancouver, December 18, 2017 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC: SPMTF) (FSE: SQH) ("SRJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the Company's annual general meeting held on Thursday, December 14 , 2017.

The directors elected to serve for the ensuing year are Gregory Thomson, Dennis Aalderink and James Nelson.

James Nelson, President, states, "We are pleased to have Dennis join the board. We also anticipate a very active 2018 as we plan to be operational on the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects early in 2018."

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects in the Clayton Valley of Nevada, comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. We also have three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2.

