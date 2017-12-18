Canoe Mining Evaluating New Opportunities

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec 18, 2017) - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CLV) ("Canoe") wishes to disclose that it will be evaluating possible investment and business opportunities in various sectors, including but not limited to: mining, cannabis and blockchain technology.

While no decisions have been made, Canoe has an obligation to its shareholders to investigate all opportunities being presented to management that would enhance shareholder value. As such, Canoe will continue to disclose relevant and timely information as it becomes available.

