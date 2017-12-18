Redzone Resources Ltd. Announces Further Increase in Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec 18, 2017) - Redzone Resources Ltd. ("Redzone" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:REZ) is pleased to announce that it has further increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it now proposes to issue up to 7,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,216,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.24 for a period of two years, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. All other terms of the Offering remain the same as set out in the press releases of Redzone dated December 4, 2017, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

