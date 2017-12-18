Viscount Mining Announces Completion of Its Phase 2 Drill Program at Silver Cliff, Colorado

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2017) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), announces that it has completed 909 metres (2982 feet) of diamond drilling in 10 holes as part of ongoing exploration work on the portion of its 821-hectare (2,029 acres) Silver Cliff property known as the Kate Silver Resource. Silver Cliff is in the Hardscrabble Silver District of Custer County, Colorado.

The drill core has been logged and samples have been sent for assay to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada. for sample preparation and subsequent analysis at ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The primary objective of the 2016 and 2017 Drill Programs is the verification of historical drill results in order to begin the process of completing a NI 43-101 technical report. A second objective was to test the potential for deeper silver mineralization. For further information, please refer to the following link to our November 28th News Release http://viscountmining.com/news.html where we reported initial values from DDH P17002, which was the first of ten holes drilled.

Drill Hole DDH P17002 assayed 90.35 g/t (2.91 oz/t) silver from surface to 34.5 m (113 ft) including an 18 m (59 ft) portion averaging 120.58 g/t (3.88 oz/t)

Viscount Chairman Kaare Foy stated, "We are very pleased that our Phase 2 Drill Program is completed and look forward to releasing the assay results in the New Year when they're received from ALS Labs. On behalf of Viscount Mining we want to wish our shareholders a Happy Holiday Season and a safe and prosperous New Year."

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng, FEC, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,029 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following a take-over by another company.

The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 8,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Viscount Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Viscount Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Viscount Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.