Terreno Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting

TORONTO, CANADA / TheNewswire / December 18, 2017 - Terreno Resources Corp. (TSXV: TNO.H) ("Terreno" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The Board of Directors nominees, being Mr. George A. Brown, Mr. Joseph Del Campo, and Mr. Richard Williams, have been elected with 99.8% of the shares voted FOR.

The auditors, MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, have been appointed with 99.8% of the shares voted FOR.

The continuation of the existing stock option plan has been approved with 99.8% of the shares voted FOR.

A special resolution requiring a two thirds majority approval to allow for the issue of up to 300% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding shares in the next twelve month period has been approved by 99.8% of the shares voted.

Mr. Brown states: "The first priority of the board is to obtain a property of merit with which to apply to graduate to the TSX Venture Exchange as soon as possible."

