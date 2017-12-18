Belvedere Announces Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belvedere Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:BEL) (the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of a minimum of 2,857,142 common shares and a maximum of 4,285,714 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.175 per share for minimum gross proceeds of CAD$500,000 and maximum gross proceeds of CAD$750,000.



The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used in connection with continued operations of the Company, payment of outstanding debts, examining what financial and strategic alternatives may be available to the Company and towards general and administrative expenses.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the TSXV and compliance with applicable securities laws.

BELVEDERE RESOURCES LTD.

Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman

c/o 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

Tel. +1 (914) 815 2773

bhinch3@gmail.com

www.belvedere-resources.com

